Priyanka Chopra shares rare photo from proposal night with Nick Jonas Web Desk | July 20, 2021

Priyanka Chopra shares rare photo from proposal night with Nick Jonas

Global star Priyanka Chopra is giving fans a glimpse into her proposal night in 2018.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the star celebrated three years of togetherness with Nick Jonas, sharing a never-before-seen photo from the loved-up night.

"My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you," she captioned alongside the picture of herself canoodling with Jonas.



Priyanka's adorable post comes a day after the couple celebrated the diva's birthday in a private setting.