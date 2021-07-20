Priyanka Chopra shares rare photo from proposal night with Nick Jonas

Global star Priyanka Chopra is giving fans a glimpse into her proposal night in 2018.
Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the star celebrated three years of togetherness with Nick Jonas, sharing a never-before-seen photo from the loved-up night.
"My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you," she captioned alongside the picture of herself canoodling with Jonas.
Priyanka's adorable post comes a day after the couple celebrated the diva's birthday in a private setting.
{{excerpt}}