Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested for making pornographic films

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, has been arrested by Mumbai Police on account of making and distributing adult content.

"We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress," said the police in a statement.



The FIR in the case was initially registered in February. The police has arrested nine people ever since.

Kundra's name also popped up in a similar case last year.