Deepika Padukone launches first-ever audio care package for fans: See Photo Web Desk | July 20, 2021

Deepika Padukone launches first-ever audio care package for fans: See Photo

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is super excited to launch her very own 'care' package.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the 35-year-old introduced an all-new audio festival that features conversations and performances on 'care' from leaders around the world

"I’m super excited to launch ‘Care Package’ - An Audio-First Festival that Cares!" captioned Deepika.

"This package, curated by me, is a box full of conversations and performances from thought leaders around the world that prioritise ’Care’.

Join me Today, 20th July, from 7PM-8.30PM IST on Clubhouse!"

