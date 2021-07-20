Home > Bollywood Randeep Hooda says awards and recognitions don't entice him Web Desk | July 20, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Randeep Hooda says awards and recognitions don't entice him

Indian actor Randeep Hooda does not care about awards.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actor revealed that he is only interested in his work and strives hard to fulfil it.

“My job is just like anybody else. I’m in a contractual professional having contractual work. Every time you take up a contractual job, you’ve to fulfil it,” he says, while talking about the approach he follows towards his work.

“Apart from that job, there’s not much of an interaction with the so-called industry so to speak. I don’t crave or give a damn about the awards or recognition,” adds the actor.