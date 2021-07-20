Home > Bollywood After Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, one more arrested in porn videos case Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 20, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

After Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, one more arrested in porn videos case

Bussinesman and popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday night in a case related to the production of porn films.

Following his arrest, the police has confirmed that one more person has been taken into custody for the production of pornographic videos in Mumbai.

The person named Ryan John was detained by Mumbai Police on Tuesday, not long after Kundra’s arrest over his connection to the case. The Mumbai police commissioner said in a statement that Raj Kundra appears to be the ‘key conspirator’ in the case.

"We have sufficient evidence regarding this. An investigation is in progress,” said Mumbai Police.

The case was filed at the Malwani Police Station on February 4, 2021, under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women [Prohibition] Act.

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in 2009 and they welcomed their first child, son Viaan Raj Kundra, in 2012. The couple welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, last year.