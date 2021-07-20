Home > Bollywood Priyanka Chopra raises the temperature as she celebrates her birthday in red swimsuit Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 20, 2021 Share

Global star Priyanka Chopra-Jonas recently turned 39 on July 18. The Sky Is Pink actress celebrated her birthday in London, where she is busy shooting for her upcoming projects.

While the starlet is in the UK, her pop star husband Nick Jonas organizes a huge birthday party to make it special for his wife.

Sharing the pictures on her social media, the B Town’s Desi Girl posted glimpses from her birthday party on her Instagram handle.





The first picture features her posing in front of the backdrop of swimming pool. PeeCee can be seen in a red swimsuit, which featured a deep neckline she adorned the suit with white overlay and can be seen chilling near the pool.

She kept her makeup look very subtle, giving the retro Hollywood vibes and hair tied in a bun. She accessorized her look with white cat-eye frames and red lips. Other pictures featured her adorable shots with her dog. Nick even organized a music session for her.

She thanked everyone for the wishes as she wrote a long caption expressing her gratitude.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Matrix 4. She has wrapped the shooting for Text For You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling.