‘Makers of Indian Idol want judges to falsely praise participants,’ claims Sonu Nigam

Singer Sonu Nigam appeared in an interview with a publication and shared he chose to stop judging Indian Idol because makers expected him to praise every contestant.

Nigam stated, “As a judge, we are here to teach something to the contestants. We should give honest feedback to the participants. Always praising them won’t do any good. Humesha wah wah karoge toh kaise hoga (how will it work if you always praise them)? We aren’t here to spoil these kids. Even the contestants won’t understand when they have performed well and when they haven’t if we keep praising them.”

The 47-year-old added, “It’s very natural to make mistakes on the stage. You can’t make everything perfect. Thoda flaws hai toh bhi chalega (It’s ok even if there are some flaws). These flaws make the show interesting. Some contestants are born talented; some work hard and learn. A few instantly get success while a few of them shine later.”

Nigam further added, “You won’t see me in every other show. There are reasons for which I say yes to only a few shows. This is not because I am old school. But I am in the right school. I have grown up seeing my seniors practising hours after hours, dedicating their lives to music, honing skills. And I learned from them.”