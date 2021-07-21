Aishwarya Rai all set to make a comeback after 4 years with Tamil film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’

On Monday, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram and shared first poster of her upcoming Tamil film titled Ponniyin Selvan.
The film is directed by Mani Ratnam and will be released next year. Apart from Bachchan, the cast includes Jayaram Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, Karthi.
Ponniyin Selvan is a two part fantasy drama which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel.
While announcing about the film, Bachchan wrote, “The Golden Era comes to Life Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.”
{{excerpt}}