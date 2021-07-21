Home > Bollywood Sonu Sood pays emotional tribute to late mother on her birth anniversary Eesha Iftikhar | July 21, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Sonu Sood remembered his late mother on her birth anniversary and paid an emotional tribute to her.

Losing a mother never gets easy. Encapsulating his emotions, Sonu penned down a heartfelt letter to honor his mother’s memory.

Sonu took to his official IG handle to share monochrome photographs of his mother from what seems to be her wedding day. The Dabangg actor’s mother is adorned in vintage bridal attire. Alongside the pictures, he wrote:

"Happy birthday Maa. I wish I could wish you personally every year with a hug & thank you for the lessons of life that you have taught me. I promise to give my best always & make you proud."

Sonu delved into the details of how much he misses his mom and what value she added in his life. He further wrote:

“These messages can never express how much I miss you. The vacuum that has been created in my life without you will always remain the same till I see you again. Stay happy where ever you are and keep guiding me always. Love u maa."

The picture gained 10 lakh likes within a few hours. Many of Sonu’s peers from showbiz, including Suniel Shetty, Esha Gupta, and Farah Khan Kunda, left sweet messages in the comment section of the post.