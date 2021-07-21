Home > Bollywood When Raj Kundra accepted his controversies hurt Shilpa Shetty's reputation Eesha Iftikhar | July 21, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra had previously opened up about hurting his wife’s reputation after the Indian Premier League (IPL) match-fixing case. Earlier this week, Raj was arrested by the Mumbai Police for his involvement in impropriety.

During an interview in 2015, after Raj was banned for a lifetime from IPL series, said that since "[Shilpa's] name is connected with mine'' so whatever goes wrong in life, they both have to bear it together. In 2013 IPL, Shilpa owned a cricket team Rajasthan Royals with her husband. However, Raj was found guilty in a match-fixing case and was publicly called out for it.

While talking to Zee News then, Raj Kundra said, "Naturally na, main kuch bhi karta hun, unka naam mere saath judaa hai abhi. Life mein jo bhi main karunga ya jo bhi woh karegi plus minus dono toh dono ko abhi miya biwi hai toh jhelna hi padega (Whatever I do, her name is connected with mine. Whatever we do in life, since we are a married couple we have to bear it).”

He added, “She's a very supportive wife and we both know the difference between right and wrong and one thing's for sure, we don't know how to wrong."

Raj also mentioned during the interview that money doesn’t matter to him or his wife, that is why he would never do anything to hurt their reputation. He also added, “When it comes to integrity there's nothing more important.”