Deepika Padukone shares a sneak peek into her latest photoshoot as brand ambassador

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of her photoshoot on social media as she was roped in as brand ambassador for an international watch brand, Chopard.



Deepika has been crowned the brand ambassador of the luxury watch and jewelry brand based in Switzerland, along with Hollywood celebrities like Rihanna and Julia Roberts.

The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani star was seen clad in a sky blue top with a deep cut back paired with a set of blue pants. In accessories, she wore floral earrings, a matching necklace and a watch. Her hair was tied in a messy bun.

In a video, Deepika promoted her brand and gave out some tips to stay happy and satisfied, "To be present and to be in the moment as much as possible. I think it's just easier to let things go sometimes versus just holding onto things emotionally. Food brings instant happiness for me.”



Apart from collaborating with luxury brands, Deepika has also been actively working as an activist and socialite.

Recently, Deepika launched her Care Package to promote the concept of self care and mental health.

She also initiated the project called Frontline Assist, highlighting the contribution of frontline workers in society.







