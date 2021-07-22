Home > Bollywood Himansh Kohli touches upon importance of men's self grooming Zainab Nasir | July 22, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Himansh Kohli touches upon importance of men's self grooming

Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli expressed his love for fashion and dressing up, and on how men should stay well-groomed in a recent interaction.



Actors faced a lot of pressure to look a certain way on screen in order to fit in their respective roles.

In a conversation with Pink Villa, the 31 year old actor said, "Getting ready every time I step out comes naturally, this is not intentional.”

He added, "I'm habituated to getting ready for every activity, even when I'm going for a workout or walk. At the same time, I don't take any sort of pressure to look good. I think most actors don't. I like to be prim and proper, that's how I have been."

The Humse Hai Life actor Himansh voiced his opinions on self-care and stated, "Grooming doesn't necessarily have to do with beauty, it's also about hygiene. It’s good that people are accepting as well as sharing their grooming secrets in public now rather than being ashamed of it for no reason. Your grooming should complement your look which is why it is as much a style statement as it is about hygiene. But, I don't like the kind of grooming where you turn around your look too much.”

He concluded, "People should do what they feel is good for them. We must accept the way we are and understand that reel and real worlds are different."







