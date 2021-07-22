Home > Bollywood Gautam Rode reveals he lost a big project suffering from Covid Zainab Nasir | July 22, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Gautam Rode reveals he lost a big project suffering from Covid

Bollywood actor Gautam Rode opened up about missing out on a big project as he tested positive for COVID-19.



According to Gautam, the pandemic was not going anywhere and it was here to stay, so people needed to learn to live with it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gautam said, “I lost a big project and it was unfortunate. Everyone was being tested for Covid, and only my results came positive, so the unit and producers obviously couldn’t wait for me as it would mess up the schedule, so I had to step out. It was a huge film with a superstar and I had a good part to play. So this happened to me, I don’t know why but I understood that it wasn’t possible to wait. Workwise, since last March, most of us didn’t step out for work as we were all scared. Then from October till February, I shot for two projects which were good. Of course, everyone has been impacted including me.”

He revealed, “People are travelling and going on holidays. I went to Kashmir, too, with my wife to shoot a music video but though it was packed with tourists, we stayed away from the crowd. And returned to Delhi to meet the family.”

Gautam’s recent film State of Siege: Temple Attack was a huge success.