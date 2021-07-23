Home > Bollywood Ranveer Singh sports uber cool look as he flaunts his love for 'Rick & Morty' Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ranveer Singh sports uber cool look as he flaunts his love for 'Rick & Morty'

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is known for his over the top fashion statements as the actor never hesitate to experiment with his wardrobe. The Padmaavat star, who is a big fan pop culture, took to his Instagram Story on Friday and flaunted some uber cool merchandise.

Sharing a couple of cool snaps, the Simmba star expressed his love for the super hit Netflix sitcom Rick and Morty. The Gully Boy actor shared two pictures flaunting his long hair look, as he donned a pair of neon green shades and sported a super cool T-shirt featuring Rick from the hit sitcom.

Wearing the cool tie-dye T-shirt, Ranveer wide smile is enough to express that he is a huge fan of the show.

On the work front, the Bajirao Mastani actor is looking forward for his film releases like '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He was recently announced as the lead in Karan Johar's next project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.