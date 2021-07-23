Home > Bollywood Kartik Aaryan turns into a pilot, shares first look of Hansal Mehta’s ‘Captain India’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kartik Aaryan turns into a pilot, shares first look of Hansal Mehta’s ‘Captain India’

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is all set to amaze his fans and movie critiques with his upcoming movie Captain India. The actor, who had made his super hit debut with 2011 release Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has once again created a buzz in B Town as he has shared the official first look of his upcoming project.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor took to Instagram on Friday, to make the big announcement and shared the first look of the movie. The poster featured Kartik dressed as a pilot and had a plane flying over a destroyed city. The poster also came with a tagline, which read as, “An ordinary man. An extraordinary mission.”





The actor captioned the picture as, “When a man goes beyond the call of duty. With great pride and honour, we bring to you #CaptainIndia.”

Captain India is based on true events and is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Hansal Mehta. It is being produced by RSVP and Baweja Studios.

Besides Captain India, Kartik has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles. The actor also has Sajid Nadiadwala's Dhamaka and another untitled film on the list.