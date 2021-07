Shreya Ghoshal celebrates 19 years in Bollywood

Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram and shared a poster of 1995 film Devdas to celebrate her debut.

Ghoshal wrote, “19 years ago on this day I made my debut in Hindi Films in the iconic film #Devdas It’s still vivid in my memories the magical years of the making of the music.”

She added, “Always grateful to #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir for believing in that 16 year old girl.. And my parents for being there days and nights with me to make me into what I am today.”