Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon who is an aspiring actor and singer appeared in an interview with a publication and shared details about her first ever heartbreak.

Nupur recalled, "I think I was in college, second year or third year. And that was my first time when I dated. I was from a school where everyone had a boyfriend, and a series of linkups and hook-ups, but they were all too boyish for me. I've always been this person who likes guys that are a little more mature. So I think second-year college was the first time I started dating."

The 25-year-old went on to say, "I was really naive. I used to believe that everybody's nice. It didn't turn out well. The guy cheated on me... I had a very emotional, whole 'filmy drama' scene at my home wherein I found out at night, around 1 am. And my parents' room and my room was separated by a wall, so they could hear me if I cried.”

She added, “So at 1 am, I put my phone down and went to the washroom. I locked it, and switched on the exhaust fan -- the exhaust fan in my washroom was amazing, thank God -- and I slipped down and I howled and cried."

However, Nupur admitted she became more practical after the heartbreak.