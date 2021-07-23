Home > Bollywood Harshvardhan Rane opens up about financial struggles: ‘I worked as a waiter’ Sakina Mehdi | July 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane sat down for an interview with a publication and recalled doing odd-jobs due to financial crisis.

Rane shared, "Between 2002 to 2004, I also worked as a waiter, courier boy, at an STD booth, cyber cafe, and even assisted a DJ when I didn't have money. That time people would say it's important to learn English. It then became my goal to learn the language. I looked around for coaching classes, but I didn't have money to pay for them. So, I joined a call centre. At call centres, they used to give training in soft skills and English."

He went on to say, "To reach the level of call centre English, I used to listen to radio or CNN UK or CNN America. After five-six months, I cracked an interview. I jumped call centres to get the training and learn English for free; and got paid for it too! Back then, English was of utmost importance."

He concluded, "Thankfully, things have now changed. Hindi is also getting the respect that it deserves because of actors like Amitabh Bachchan."