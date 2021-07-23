Home > Bollywood Chunky Panday shares Ananya, Rysa are having hard time dealing with grandmother's death Eesha Iftikhar | July 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Veteran actor Chunky Panday shared that his daughters, actor Ananya Panday and Rysa Pandey, have been inconsolable ever since the demise of their grandmother Snehlata Panday. He revealed that the two are having a difficult time coming to terms with it, and sometimes become “uncontrollable” with grief.

While talking to a leading daily, Chunky explained the significance of his mom in the family and how she manages to keep everyone together.

"My mom was the backbone of the family and now, at home, it's like a vacuum. It is an unexplainable loss,” he said. “But I want to celebrate my mother's life as she lived a great life.”

While talking about how close his girls were with their grandma, Chunky added, “Both my kids, Ananya and Rysa were so close to their daadi (grandmother). Since they are young and tender, her demise has really affected them. They are yet to come to terms with the fact that their grandma is no more. At times, they are uncontrollable, but I try to be strong and make them understand that their grandma led a great life and now we have to continue her legacy."

Chunky remembered his mother, who was born in Pakistan, and revealed that she was born with a rare “heart defect.” While giving a few insights about late Snehlata’s life, he shared:

“She was not supposed to live beyond her age of 10 or 15 but she actually lived till 85 and how!. She was always happy; I never saw her sad in her life."