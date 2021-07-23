Home > Bollywood Anupam Kher shares details of his 519th film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa', featuring Neena Gupta Eesha Iftikhar | July 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared the details of his forthcoming film and revealed surprising details to get the fans talking about it. This film venture will make Anupam reach a new milestone as he will hit his 519th film.

Anupam took to his official IG handle to uncover the first look of the poster of the film titled Shiv Shastri Balboa. He also disclosed that one of his co-stars will be Neena Gupta, who is also on the poster of the film.

He recently flew back to the USA and posted the picture from East Brunswick, New Jersey, which seems another hint dropped by him to reveal that where the shooting is taking place. He also unveiled that that the movie plot is about a "a fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America."

In the caption, along with the poster, Anupam Kher wrote, "Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant neena_gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow!! Jai Ho!!"

Neena also shared the poster with her fans and followers and wrote in the caption, “Very excited to be working with anupampkher after so many years, on our new film #ShivShastriBalboa”

The movie will be directed by Ajayan Venugopalan.