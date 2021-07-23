Home > Bollywood Taapsee tells Harshvardhan 'There is difference' between being called out privately and publicly Eesha Iftikhar | July 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Taapsee Pannu called out her Haseen Dillruba co-star Harshvardhan Rane after he said that he is also getting messages about his character’s doings in the film, to which Taapsee said that getting a few private messages is very different from public humiliation.

Taapsee is not entertaining any negative reviews about the film that are directed personally towards her. The writer of Haseen Dillruba Kanika Dhillon, along with many critics, have also noticed that Taapsee's character, Rani Kashyap, is being largely criticized for her actions in the film, where as Harshvardhan Rane's character Neel has garnered nothing but silence.

Kanika told Bollywood Bubble, "Although both the characters are mine, one child has gotten the beating because she's a woman, and the other one, he's going after his brother's wife, and nobody is questioning him..."

Harshvardhan spoke up about receiving a bunch of mean messages on Instagram. He said in Hindi, "So many people have written to me on Instagram, asking 'how could you do this?'" Taapsee interrupted him, and said, "Harsh, there is a difference between people asking on Instagram to public forum debates happening and calling out names... There's a huge difference."

The film is directed by Vinil Mathew