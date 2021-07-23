Priyanka Chopra reshuffles her real estate portfolio

Actress Priyanka Chopra rearranged her real estate portfolio, purchasing an office space in Mumbai and selling a couple of apartments.



Priyanka is the sole owner of properties that are scattered in several cities like Los Angeles, Goa and Mumbai.

According to some reports the diva sold two apartments for an amount of INR 7 crore.

However, a residential area that was located on the 7th floor of Raj Classic, Versova, Andheri, had been sold in March for INR 3 crore, while another unit that was located on the same floor with a much broader square footage was sold for INR 4 crore.

According to documentation with Zapkey.com, MoneyControl cited that Priyanka had also rented an office space, second floor that was located in Vastu Precinct, Mumbai, in June for INR 2.11 lakh per month. The office is spread around 2040 square feet.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas own a house in Encino, Los Angeles, worth a whopping amount of $20 million.

Reports obtained by Wall Street Journal state that Priyanka’s and Nick’s house is an example of a mansion which consists of a two-lane bowling alley, a mirror- walled gymnasium, a movie theatre with a screen of IMAX proportions, wet bar and an indoor basketball court. Not only this, but also a games room with a pool table.

Priyanka’s old apartment in Juhu is now occupied by Jacqueline Fernandez. Priyanka had married Nick in the same house in 2018, which had a value of INR 7 crore.