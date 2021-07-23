Home > Bollywood Priya Prakash Varrier lashes back at trolls on her recent vlog Zainab Nasir | July 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Priya Prakash Varrier lashes back at trolls on her recent vlog

Actress and playback singer Priya Prakash Varrier reacted to the negative comments made by Netizens on her vacation vlog.



Currently, Priya is cherishing memories with her friends holidaying in Russia.

Priya and her friends shared video clips and pictures from the vacation on their respective Instagram handles.

Sharing her vlog, Priya said, "I've been watching bits and pieces of this vlog with my friends being circulated all over social media without any context. I appreciate everyone's concern but it's an unnecessary discussion as nothing was posted without consent. It's being forwarded and shared all over WhatsApp, YouTube and TikTok with ridiculous captions and messages out of context. To all the media, please offer some authentic content for your audience next time."

She concluded, "Most importantly, what I do with my friends and how I live my life is my very personal choice. So, feel free to keep your opinions to yourself."

On the work front, Priya predominantly works for the Telugu and Malayalam film industries and is popularly known as ‘Wink Girl.’







