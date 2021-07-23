Home > Bollywood Vikrant Massey reveals he used to spread rumors about dating 'Pretty girls' Eesha Iftikhar | July 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Vikrant Massey revealed that he used to spread rumors about himself by telling everyone that he dated many pretty girls. Now, he recalled that those girls used to not even give him a second of their time, and he was eventually even confronted by one of them.

Vikrant is currently enjoying the high from his recent success by appearing in Netflix film Haseen Dillruba, and then in 14 Phere. But, during a recent interview, he revealed that things weren’t always this smooth for him. He told RJ Siddharth Kannan that he was an average looking boy who got little to not attention from girls.

He recalled in Hindi, "I've told so many lies. I told my friends I was dating this pretty girl who didn't give me a second glance. There were a couple of girls in school, a couple in college; they didn't care about me, but I created a fantasy in my head. I'd boast to my friends..."

When he was asked if anyone ever confronted him, to which Vikrant shared, "One of them found out that I was spreading rumours, and she confronted me also... I look okay now... But back then it was all about looks and clothes, and I was unattractive, absolutely unattractive."