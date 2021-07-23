Shilpa Shetty requests fans to watch Hungama 2: 'film shouldn’t suffer'

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is urging fans to watch Hungama 2 despite husband Raj Kundra's ongoing probe.

Taking to her Twitter on Thursday, the actor penned a heartfelt note to her fans and explained that all of the crew has worked really hard on and should not suffer because of Kundra's arrest.

"I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, “The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.”

Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever!,"

In a follow-up tweet, Shilpa urged her fans to not let her upcoming film suffer.

"So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film.

Thank you

With gratitude,

Shilpa Shetty Kundra," she wrote before signing off.



