Amir Khan, Kiran Rao spotted playing tennis with son Azad

Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao are spending family time after divorce.

The duo, who is currently spending time together amid the shooting schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh, was spotted playing a game of table tennis with their son Azad Rao Khan.

In a series of photos surfaced online, both Aamir and Kiran were seen blowing off some steam in between their shoot of Aamir Khan's next. While Aamir donned a grey t-shirt for the game, Kiran sported an orange.

In one of the photos, son Azad was also seen serving the table tennis ball against his opponent.

