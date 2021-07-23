Home > Bollywood Wamiqa Gabbi shares with fans how success cannot buy happiness for her Zainab Nasir | July 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Wamiqa Gabbi shares with fans how success cannot buy happiness for her

Indian actress Wamiqa Gabbi believed in treading carefully and not being in a rush to do Bollywood films, as so much uncertainty prevailed.



Wamiqa has worked in various regional film industries and rose to fame for her acting in the web series Grahan, which turned out to be a huge hit.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Wamiqa said, “For an actor, it doesn’t matter. It’s all about the kind of projects you’re doing and how you feel while shooting it. Even if you’re doing a big Hindi film and you feel shi**y on sets, what’s the point? I’d rather choose a regional film with a great scene and great concept and have a super good time on set. I’d rather do that than be in a big Hindi film.”

She added, “For me, it’s not about doing a big film, being famous and earning lots of money. That’s not my motto. I want to have a good life, I want to have good time, I want to make good memories and have good experience. That’s all that matters. People can be on top of their career and still be depressed, I don’t want that.”

She concluded, “So there are a lot of messages that I get from people in the industry. It’s going great. I’m looking forward to what I’m going to do here on.”