Varun Sharma on comedy genre, ‘if you can make someone laugh, that is the biggest blessing’

Actor Varun Sharma revealed that he will never stop doing comedy characters even if it meant being ‘typecast,’ in a recent interview.



Varun Sharma made his Bollywood debut with film Fukrey, and featured in numerous comedy films and in comic roles.

In an interview with Hindustan times, Varun Sharma said, “My answer for the longest time will be the same. I debuted with Fukrey and it became so huge. It gave us all a tag of cult. I like to make people laugh in all honesty. I never thought in my life I could make people laugh. In theatre, I used to do plays such as Ashwathama, Andha Yug and stuff like that.... very intense roles. Even the thought of attempting comedy was tough at the time for me. I thought it was the toughest thing to do, to make someone laugh."

He added, "Fukrey was my first comedy film and I was like 'wow, I can make people laugh!'. Even my family said 'if you can make someone laugh, that is the biggest blessing, and through the biggest medium in the country'. I really enjoy it. I keep doing films in the same genre, but the attempt is also to do something different.”

He concluded, “People have often told me ‘if you keep doing comedy, you will get stuck with it’. I am like ‘this genre gave me everything. Now, just because people are loving me, should I stop doing it?’ For example, Chutzpah is a comedy but it explores a different world. I won’t ever stop doing comedy in my life.”