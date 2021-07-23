Home > Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan gears up for Hyderabad shoot of Nag Ashwin's project Zainab Nasir | July 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Amitabh Bachchan gears up for Hyderabad shoot of Nag Ashwin's project

Mega star and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan announced via Instagram that he will be heading to Hyderabad tomorrow for the shoot of a new film on Friday.



The new film is Nag Ashwin’s directorial futuristic film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh informed his fans and followers on his work endeavours. He wrote, “T 3975 - ..travelled ..and the mahurat of first day tomorrow .. a new film a new beginning , a new environ..'NEW' never fades ..it grows exponentially.”

A source close to Pink Villa stated, “Amitabh Bachchan is off to Hyderabad for the Mahurat and first schedule of Nag Ashwin’s next film. He will be shooting for the next 5 to 7 days and then return to Mumbai. While Prabhas is expected to be a part of the Mahurat shoot, it’s still not clear if he will be shooting with the Big B in the first schedule of this film.”

The film is based on the third world war, yet untitled.

This directorial is predicted to gain massive acclaim not only in the Pan Asian world but also globally as it will be released in multiple foreign languages.

Amitabh will shoot the initials of Nag Ashwin’s film after which he will move on to the wrapping up of his current venture Goodbye.