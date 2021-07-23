Home > Bollywood Neena Gupta dines in at Indian restaurant abroad Zainab Nasir | July 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Neena Gupta dines in at Indian restaurant abroad

Veteran actress Neena Gupta spotted eating Dosa at an Indian restaurant in a foreign land as she shared a video on social media.



Neena is out of India for a shoot and after years she had the pleasure to sit peacefully at a restaurant and have her favourite meal.

Taking to Instagram, Neena posted a video of herself enjoying dosa with Sambar. She said, "Have come to a restaurant after crores of years. I'm outside India. Still can't believe that I'm at a restaurant .. It's been crores of years. Feels really good. Sorry. Bye."

She captioned her video with a humble apology saying, "Sorry."

Neena enjoys a massive fan following on her social media consisting of both the young and the old as she keeps them updated on her professional endeavours and her personal life.

On the work front, Neena will be starring with another veteran star Anupam Kher in a new film named Shiv Shashtri.







