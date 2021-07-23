Home > Bollywood Janhvi Kapoor looks cute in latest post, check out Zainab Nasir | July 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Janhvi Kapoor looks cute in latest post, check out

Actress Janhvi Kapoor labelled herself ‘cute but psycho’ in latest social media post as she is seen in a quirky mood.



Janhvi Kapoor took the internet by storm in her latest boomerang video where she was seen wearing a pink top, with blue jeans and makeup done to perfection as she relaxed on the couch in her living room.

She captioned the clip, “cute but psycho.”





Janhvi is an active Instagram user often seen posing with her sister Khushi Kapoor and half brother Arjun Kapoor.

Janhvi was in a mood full of fun, and could be seen smiling into the camera. Her boomerang clip was avidly taken up by her social media followers and provided them with a refreshing sneak peek into her life.

At present, Janhvi has a massive 12 million followers on Instagram, whom she keeps updated with pictures and posts.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in the film Good Luck Jerry. She is gradually making her name in the industry and being the daughter of producer/actor Boney Kapoor and late actress Sri devi added more to her legacy.