Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita supports Hugama 2 amid Raj Kundra's arrest: 'this shall too pass'

Indian actor Shilpa Shetty's comeback film, Hugama 2, is officially out amid husband Raj Kundra's adult films racket case.

The actor, who was excited to return to films after a long hiatus and two children, found herself in between a scandal because of Kundra.

While the actor's businessman husband is behind bars for producing and distributing adult films, sister Shamita Shetty is extending support to Shilpa's next.

Taking to he Instagram on Friday, the Shamita consoled Shilpa in a cryptic post, saying "this shall too pass."

"All d best my darling Munki for the release of ur film Hungama after 14 years I know Uve put in a lot of effort into this one.. the entire team has !.. love you and with you ALWAYS Uve gone through a lot of Ups n downs in life and one thing I know for sure .. Uve emerged stronger!… this too shall pass my darling . All the best to the entire team of #hungama2," she wrote.



