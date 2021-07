Home > Bollywood Ranveer Singh shares stunning pictures in new all-gucci green ensemble: See Photos Web Desk | July 24, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ranveer Singh shares stunning pictures in new all-gucci green ensemble: See Photos

Ranveer Singh is sending fans in awe with yet another Gucci outfit.

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, the Bajirao Mastani pulled up an olive green Gucci monogramed jacket paired with a pearl necklace and white sunglasses.

"Find your Chi, they said.

So I did," he captioned alongside the post before tagging Gucci.

Ranveer's hilarious caption left a lot of his Bollywood friends in splits including Jaqueline Fernandez, Zoya Akhtar and Tiger Shroff.

Take a look: