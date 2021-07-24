Home > Bollywood Sanajana Sanghi touches on first meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput Web Desk | July 24, 2021 Share

Actor Sanjana Sanghi is spilling beans from her first meeting with late Sushant Singh Rajput.

The duo, who worked together on Sushant's last film shot before death titled Dil Bechara, had a lot in common according to Sanghi.

"We met for the first time at Mukesh (Chhabra, director) sir’s office, where we did our reading. Within five minutes of the meeting, we realised that we both are nerds, are obsessed with everything academic and lived for the love of food! " she told a leading daily.

He did, "The other common point of interest was Delhi. While I hailed from Delhi, he had studied there...The one thing Sushant taught me was to save my energy. He made me realise how important it was to conserve energy by not putting in all of it when not required, for instance, the wide-angle shots. He used to call it ‘rationing’ of the energy."

