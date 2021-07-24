Home > Bollywood Himesh Reshammiya once credited Salman Khan’s family for his success Sakina Mehdi | July 24, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Himesh Reshammiya once credited Salman Khan’s family for his success

During an interview in 2012, Indian singer Himesh Reshammiya stressed on the significance of ‘camp’ and revealed that he did not struggle much because he had Salman Khan’s family support.

The singer shared, “If you are sticking to a camp (in Bollywood), it works because (of) the platform (it provides). There are so many talented people than me but how will they prove their talent? So yes it is important to be a part of a camp.”

He continued, “Also, at the same time you need to be ready creatively at any given point. When you get a break, you can’t start working and follow a deadline. You should be creatively ready, pray to God and if you get a chance to have someone to back you, it works wonderfully.”

Reshammiya added, “It’s not been hard because I had Salman Khan’s family backing me. They gave me my first break at a very early age. I didn’t really have to struggle.”