Sara Ali Khan channels royal princess vibes in pink floral ensemble in latest snaps

Bollywood’s talented, young and energetic star Sara Ali Khan has managed to win over the hearts of her millions of fans and admirers with not just of her stellar performances in films but also with her unique style.

The Kedarnath starlet has proven to rock casual chic looks and also slay in ethnic wear. Recently, the Pataudi princess has left the internet in awe as shared a couple of new snaps on her Instagram.

Taking to the photo-and-video sharing platform, the Simmba actress shared new pictures, in which she is seen flaunting her beauty in a pink floral lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra. With intricate detailing, Sara opted for no jewelry and subtle makeup to go with her off-white and pink Chikankari lehenga.





Sara, 25, kept her look subtle yet royal in the ethnic lehenga and well, managed to enchant everyone including her aunt Saba Ali Khan. Saba took to Manish's post on Instagram and commented, "Stunning outfit adorned by a true beauty."

Sara even shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot of her lehnga and added a popular old song Palat Meri Jaan, in the background. The photos went viral on the internet among her fans as many loved her look.

Meanwhile, the Love Aaj Kal 2 star recently sent out Eid wishes to her Insta fam with the cutest photo featuring her dad Saif Ali Khan, brothers Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.







