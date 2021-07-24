Home > Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on Suhana Khan's latest pics wins the internet Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 24, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on Suhana Khan's latest pics wins the internet

Famed film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan has treated her followers with latest snaps of her daughter Suhana Khan that she clicked on Friday.

While the cool mom posted daughter Suhana's stunning pictures on her Instagram handle, the King Khan of Bollywood , Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction towards the snaps won the internet.

In the stunning photos clicked by Gauri, Suhana is seen posing in a white tank top with denim shorts by the poolside. Gauri shared the pictures with a caption, "Yes !!!! Blue is my favorite color." Commenting on the color angle, the Happy New Year star proved that he is the 'best father' when it comes to his girl Suhana.

The Fan actor wrote, "Whatever color you take the picture in, and Suhana is in it….is our favourite colour." The endearing reaction melted millions of hearts on the internet as fans dubbed Shah Rukh as the 'best father in the world.'

The stunning pictures had comments from other celebs including Pakistani star and SRK’s leading lady in Raees, Mahira Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and other as they showered love on Suhana's look.

Suhana also shared pictures from the shoot and invoked Cindy Crawford's famous Coca Cola shoot in the caption. "Pretend it's a Pepsi and I'm Cindy Crawford," she wrote.

In the comments section, the Ra.One star delivered a rare comment. "Can I pretend it’s you and the cola is incidental…..and still appreciate the picture," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Suhana is currently in New York, pursuing her education. Reportedly, she may be gearing up for her Bollywood debut.