Home > Bollywood Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal never ask me what I’m going to do, they just trust me: Priyadarshan Sakina Mehdi | July 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal never ask me what I’m going to do, they just trust me: Priyadarshan

Indian filmmaker Priyadarshan sat down for an interview and revealed why he did not make a sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Hera Pheri. He also talked about the similarities between Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal.

Priyadarshan said, “All these films are runaway hits that were accepted by the crowd and managed to recover their money within four days of release. That’s important. Today, I don’t think of what I made and how I made them. Once, a film is over, it’s over. Let’s think of the next.”

While talking about sequels of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Hera Pheri, the 64-year-old said, “I deliberately refused them. I thought the first is good and it should end there. But I don’t mind others making it. However, after I wrote Hungama 2’s script, I realized I didn’t want another director to do it.”

Priyadarshan also revealed the things that are common between Kumar and Mohanlal, he said, “These two never ask me what I’m going to do. They’ll come to the set and won’t even wish to know the story. They’ll just ask for the scene. When they put that kind of a trust, I have a responsibility to give them back. That makes our films better.”

He added, “Till today, I’ve not shown any Mohanlal film to Akshay which I’ve remade with him. Two people have their individual body language, my job is to see if they’re doing it right. If you try to imitate somebody, things won’t work out.”