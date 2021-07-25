Shruti Haasan completes 12 years in Bollywood, remembers debut film ‘luck’

Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan who made her acting debut with 2009 movie Luck took to Instagram and reflected on her 12-year journey in the film industry.
She wrote, “12 years ago today - I had no idea what I was getting into :) all I knew was that I liked it and I wanted to get better everyday - I still feel that way :).”
Haasan added, “a LOT has changed and for that I am so grateful Thankyou for all the love and support .. I have a special place in my for you .I feel blessed truly onwards and upwards -everyday feels like a new journey has just begun.”
{{excerpt}}