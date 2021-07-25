Home > Bollywood Shruti Haasan completes 12 years in Bollywood, remembers debut film ‘luck’ Sakina Mehdi | July 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan who made her acting debut with 2009 movie Luck took to Instagram and reflected on her 12-year journey in the film industry.

She wrote, “12 years ago today - I had no idea what I was getting into :) all I knew was that I liked it and I wanted to get better everyday - I still feel that way :).”





Haasan added, “a LOT has changed and for that I am so grateful Thankyou for all the love and support .. I have a special place in my for you .I feel blessed truly onwards and upwards -everyday feels like a new journey has just begun.”