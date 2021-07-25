Home > Bollywood Balance between male and female actors is slowly getting better in Bollywood: Kriti Sanon Sakina Mehdi | July 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Balance between male and female actors is slowly getting better in Bollywood: Kriti Sanon

During an interview, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon shared the reason behind choosing a film like Mimi and reflected on how since few years the industry has started to make female-oriented movies.

The 30-year-old talked about motivation behind choosing Mimi, she said, “I think it is one of the best scripts that I had read. It is a subject that hasn’t been much explored in Indian cinema. People expect that a film on surrogacy would be really serious. But Mimi is really an entertaining film.”

She continued, “It’s a story of this girl who wants to become an actor but she ends up becoming a surrogate to a couple which changes her life completely. The graph of this character was something that I was excited about when I signed it. I haven’t experienced being a mother and it’s an emotion that only people who have experienced know. I really had a blast shooting the film.”

The actress then talked about female-oriented films being made, she stated, “Thanks to OTT, there is a variety of content available and the audience wants to see something different all the time. So I believe that content has become the king. I think there are all kinds of films that are being made today. So you will see films that are male-oriented but there are enough films today being made that are headlined by female actors.”

She added, “The balance is slowly getting better. Filmmakers want to make films that are led by a female protagonist, and they are ready to put in money. Many of these films are doing well and that will only make things better.”

The Raabta actor reflected on her journey as an outsider in Bollywood and shared, “This journey has been extremely special, something that I never dreamed of. Coming from a middle-class family, I did engineering and had never thought that acting would be my profession. I did not know anyone when I started so I felt a little lost.”

She further added, “At this point, the opportunities were limited and you try to end up choosing what you feel is the best. Slowly, I started getting to know more people and the kind of work that I did also made me relevant. After all these years, I do feel that I belong here. The industry today is far more accepting of outsiders. I chose this career knowing this reality (that star kids are favoured). I get to take credit for my achievements for which I am pretty proud of myself.”