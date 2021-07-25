Home > Bollywood Vidya Balan was once shamed for her fashion choices by an actress Sakina Mehdi | July 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Vidya Balan was once shamed for her fashion choices by an actress

During a conversation with a radio host, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan revealed that an actress once criticized her fashion choices.

Balan shared, “One actress I remember told me something about my dressing sense. I wanted to turn around and tell her, ‘First, why don’t you focus on your acting?’”

The Sherni actor was asked if she responded to her, she stated, “Jab unhone mujhse yeh kaha (When she said this to me), I was so stunned that she had the gall to say something like that to me, because it’s none of her business, that I came out feeling like ‘what just happened’.”

Balan added, “And then I thought to myself, ‘Kapdo ke baare mein baat karna bohot aasaan hai, actor agar ho toh thodi si acting bhi kar lo (It is easy to talk about clothes, but if you are an actor, then at least act a little)’.”