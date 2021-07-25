Home > Bollywood Salman Khan says sorry to Athiya Shetty for not following her on Instagram Sakina Mehdi | July 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Salman Khan says sorry to Athiya Shetty for not following her on Instagram

On brother Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan discovered that he does not follow Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty on Instagram.

Salman was given three names by Arbaaz and was asked to guess which one he does not follow on Instagram. The three names were Sangeeta Bijlani, Athiya Shetty and Katrina Kaif.

The Radhe actor thought he does not follow Bijlani but then Arbaaz told him that it’s Athiya Shetty. However, Salman apologized to Athiya and promised to follow her.

Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty reacted to Khan’s apology and said, “Salman is family. Whatever he does he does from his heart. When he said sorry to Athiya on screen, it is the cutest thing to happen. They have a beautiful relationship. As for me, I cherish my relationship with him. And, it takes a man to say sorry. Fantastic!"