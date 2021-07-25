Home > Bollywood Vidya Balan reveals why her style is different from other actresses Web Desk | July 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Vidya Balan reveals why her style is different from other actresses

Vidya Balan is touching on her unconventional fashion sense and changing the mainstream Bollywood perception around female stars.

Speaking to a media outlet in a recent interview, Vidya revealed that she always goes for outfits that make her feel comfortable.

"I was choiceless in that. I didn’t fit in, I wasn’t one of those girls. I realised I can spend an entire lifetime wanting to be them or I can just be myself and hope that someday, people will say, ‘Achcha, yeh sahi hai (She is good)’.” She added that the moment she stopped trying to be like others, she was accepted by the audience.

When asked if she has ever tried to play by the book when it comes to style, Vidya Balan said that she tried it but never worked out for her.

"I tried to dress like them and I looked foolish because I was very uncomfortable in those kind of clothes. They carry it off beautifully, I didn’t. I love the saree and I am so glad that I decided one day that I am going to wear what I like to wear, I am going to do what I want to do, I am going to say what I want to say. That is so liberating, it’s so freeing, and then people have no choice but to appreciate you. Because they realise you are too shameless,” she laughed.