Bollywood | July 25, 2021

Janhvi Kapoor dubbed 'magic' in aesthetic slit gown: See Photo

Janhvi Kapoor is looking like a dream in her new photo.

In photos shared by an Indian photographer on her Instagram page, Janhvi was spotted donning a stunning black slit gown.

The diva paired her look with opera gloves and rhinestone cuffs. The background of the photo displayed patterns, including polka dots, flowers and a full moon.



Fans could not stop praising the diva's latest snap.

"THIS IS SOOO GOOOOOD WHAAAAT," one commented. "Janhviii is magic," added another.

"SHE'S CAST HER SPELL," another user gushed.



Take a look:



