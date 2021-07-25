Home > Bollywood Priyanka Chopra sells two Mumbai apartments for a whopping Rs 7 crore: Report Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Priyanka Chopra sells two Mumbai apartments for a whopping Rs 7 crore: Report

Global star Priyanka Chopra-Jonas has been enjoying the success that she has earned for herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood film industries, is currently working on expanding her portfolio. The starlet, who recently launched her latest venture restaurant SONA in New York, has reportedly sold the two of her residential apartments for a whopping Rs 7 crore.

PeeCee, who is currently stationed in the United Kingdom with husband Nick Jonas, has put some major changes in her real-estate listings. A report by real estate site, Money Control claims that the Sky is Pink actress has also leased a Mumbai office for Rs 2.11 lakh per month.

The report further suggested that the actress sold two apartments, one of them being a residential unit located at Raj Classic in Versova, Andheri. The apartment was reportedly sold for Rs 3 crore back in the month of March. Meanwhile, another unit with a larger square-footage on the same floor was reportedly sold for Rs 4 crore. All these deals were done by Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra.

The Fashion star owns several apartments in Mumbai. Her apartment located in Juhu was the venue of her roka ceremony with her husband Nick Jonas in 2018. She also owns a holiday home in Goa near Baga Beach.

On the work front, the Quantico star has been busy with her Hollywood projects. She will next feature in the thriller series Citadel. She will be essaying the role of a spy in the show. Apart from that, Priyanka got Text for You and Matrix 4 in the pipeline.