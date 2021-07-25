Home > Bollywood Yashika Aannand, friends critical after fatal car accident, leaving one dead Zainab Nasir | July 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Yashika Aannand, friends critical after fatal car accident, leaving one dead

The Bigg Boss contestant and actress Yashika Aannand is in critical condition after a tragic car accident near Chennai, in the early hours today.



It was claimed that the actress was travelling with some of her friends on the East Coast Road towards Chennai, where the group met with a fatal car crash.

Yashika’s dearest friend Vallichatti Bhavani, who was a software engineer in the US, died on the spot.

According to reports from The Hindu, there were four people in the group, including Yashika, Vallichatti and two of their male friends.

Pictures from the crash site instantly went viral on social media. The driver lost complete control over the car which hit the median and turned turtle.

Investigations are being carried out by the police, as they speculate that the accident might be caused due to drunk driving.

Yashika and two of her male friends are in a very serious condition and have been taken to a private hospital where they will undergo treatment.

Yashika had established a good career in the Tamil and Telugu film industry.



