'Lost': Yami Gautam heads out for shoot of investigative film in Kolkata Zainab Nasir | July 25, 2021

Bollywood star Yami Gautam prepared to shoot for her investigative role in her upcoming project named Lost in Kolkata and Purulia.



The film is directed by the National Award winner Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury under the production banner of Zee Studios and Namah Pictures. The film is based on the issue of violation of media ethics and the upkeep of media integrity, Yami will essay the role of a crime reporter.

Yami shared a picture from the sets indicating the beginning of her shoot with her fans on Instagram. The story intended to shed light on the steamy underbelly of an urban city which usually remained hidden and unexposed.

Other roles will be taken up by actors such as Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey.

As the COVID-19 restrictions have eased in some parts of India, actors are gradually getting back on track and shoots are being scheduled under proper protocols and in bio-bubbles.

Recently, Yami was in the headlines as she shared candid pictures from her wedding ceremony, following which she was caught up in a money laundering case.







