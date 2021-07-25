Home > Bollywood Mrunal Thakur credits Farhan Akhtar for helping to expand her acting horizon Zainab Nasir | July 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Mrunal Thakur credits Farhan Akhtar for helping to expand her acting horizon

Actress Mrunal Thakur is greatly inspired by co-star Farhan Akhtar as he taught her to give her best and to explore the scope of acting by pushing herself beyond her ‘comfort zone.’



The 28 year old actress aimed to entertain the audience through her dedication and versatility.

In a chat with IANS, Mrunal said, "I just want to be known as a versatile actress and I want to keep exploring myself and genres. I want to work with different sets of directors. I want to make sure that I get out of my comfort zone, which I have learnt from Farhan (Akhtar)."

She added, "I believe that I want to inspire people and if that is through my work nothing like that. I just want to make sure that I am a part of a movie that would leave an impact on the audience. Also, the most important part they need to be relatable. The connection is important."

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur recently appeared in the boxing film Toofan, starring alongside Farhan Akhtar.

She is eagerly awaiting the release of her film Jersey with Shahid Kapoor.