Shweta Tiwari shares adorable clicks with son Reyansh in recent post Zainab Nasir | July 25, 2021

Indian actress Shweta Tiwari shared cute pictures with her little one Reyansh on Instagram.



She called her son, ‘twinkling star’ as she spent quality time with him.

In the first picture, Shweta was seen kissing and cuddling her son lovingly. In the next picture the two were spotted gazing at each other.

Shweta was clad in a desi blue outfit paired with matching accessories while Reyansh wore a casual orange sleeveless shirt with a tiger design.

Shweta is a contestant in the reality stunt based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which was shot at Cape Town, South Africa.

Recently, Shweta had been making headlines as she was caught up in a fight with her husband Abhinav Kohli who accused her of not letting him meet Reyansh while she was away.

In an interview with Leading daily, Shweta revealed the importance of her children in her life. She said, “I don’t owe any justification or clarification to anyone because I know what’s good for my children. No one knows it better than me. I know how to keep my kids physically and mentally healthy, give them a better life and take care of them.”







