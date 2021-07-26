Home > Bollywood Ranveer Singh calls MS Dhoni his big brother, pictures of their bromance wins the internet Web Desk | July 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ranveer Singh calls MS Dhoni his big brother, pictures of their bromance wins the internet

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni were spotted playing a friendly football match in Mumbai on Sunday.

According to news reports, the Gully Boy star and Dhoni were part of the same team in the match that was played for charity.

Dhoni’s fans were left in splits over his bromance with the actor, that was put on full display during a football match, in which they were playing against actor Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The Befikre actor, who is a huge Dhoni fan, was also seen hugging the former captain. He also shared pictures with MS Dhoni and referred to him as ‘My jaan’ in his Instagram Stories. He called him his ‘big brother’ and wrote “Bade bhai ke charnon mein hamesh (Always at the feet of my big brother).”









Ranveer has been quite vocal about his love for the former skipper as he has previously expressed his admiration for the athlete a number of times.

Following the announcement of Dhoni's retirement last year, Ranveer took to his Instagram with some throwback photos and an extensive caption.

"This little gem of a photo is one of my prized possessions. It was taken around the year 2007/08 at ND Studio in Karjat. I was about 22 years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this particular job only because the ad film featured the one & only MS Dhoni,” he wrote.





"He was jovial and warm and praised my performance in BBB. We hung out, I had my cap and jersey signed by him, like a true fanboy," he continued.

"MSD is one of the greatest sportsmen to have ever lived. I’m lucky to have witnessed his playing career in my lifetime. A paragon of excellence. An icon of the sport. My hero forever. Thank you Mahi Bhai for bringing glory to our great nation and filling a billion hearts with pride," he added.